Tift Co. extends mask mandate through May

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -If you’re planing to go into a Tift County building anytime soon, keep your mask on.
In a unanimous vote Monday night, county commissioners voted to extend their current mask mandate until May 31st. It will terminate after that date.
County Manager Jim Carter said one of the reasons behind this decision is to keep things simple because he said masks are still required in the courtroom.
He said, “because our building here also serves for court as well as the courthouse. I think it becomes a little bit cumbersome for us to say we’re going to require masks on this day, we’re not gonna require masks on this day.”
This means masks have to be continued to be worn in The Tift County Courthouse, community service center, administration building, and others.
This mandate was put in place last fall.
