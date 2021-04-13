Phoebe to pause administering Johnson and Johnson vaccine

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Heads up, if you were looking to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Phoebe, you’ll have to wait.
Officials with Phoebe Putney Health System said they received an order of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but do not plan to administer the vaccine until they hear more from the CDC.
Phoebe Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said this is something they said could happen.
“With this event, the release (Tuesday) from Johnson and Johnson, if you’ve had Johnson and Johnson, within the next three weeks, monitor yourself for severe headache, leg pain, abdominal pain, shortness of breath and to seek consultation with a health care provider. So, the vaccine is here and we’re holding on to it until these studies are down.”
Phoebe does plan to continue giving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.