4 new businesses open their doors to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the city of Albany welcomed several new businesses to the city, cutting the ribbon for Vita-Fuse Albany, Sugar Mama’s Bakery, Rebel Dolls and Bottoms Up.
The city of Albany is working to bring in more jobs to help those in need.
Owners said they didn’t let the pandemic stop them from overcoming the odds.
“It’s always encouraging when you can create jobs that are not present in your community. It is now present in the 229. So, of course, if it does well, then you expand and when you expand you have more clinics, you have more jobs and you have more management layers and more nurses, so that’s what we are excited about,” said Milan Patel, partner of the new business development.
Each business will bring its own flavor to the Good Life City, ranging from baked goods, clothing, nurses and even an alcohol store.
Sugar Mama’s Bakery is a family-owned business. They said that the pandemic actually boosted their business, but it wasn’t easy.
“When we first started, we were doing it for friends and then as we got more into it and more in-depth, we came up with better creations and more creative aspects of the cake and the cupcakes and things like that. A lot of friends and family and a lot of our customers were like you really need to quit your day jobs and do this,” said Jennifer Spring, co-owner of the Sugar Mama’s Bakery.
But Sugar Mama’s Bakery wasn’t the only one that took a new approach. Morgan Layfield, the owner of Rebel Dolls, is also paying it forward through hiring.
“They’re really excited, especially this is their first job for some of them. So, they’re really excited and ready to learn new things,” said Layfield.
Layfield also said the store keeps up with the latest fashion trends.
“I think we’re definitely bringing a different style than what is currently offered in Albany. We really try to target the trends that you see on Instagram and TikTok, that’s really our goal,” said Layfield.
The owners said that serving the community is their number one priority.
