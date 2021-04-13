Mo. legislators consider Rush Limbaugh Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are considering setting aside a day each January to honor the late Rush Limbaugh.
The Cape Girardeau native gained national fame before he died in February at age 70 after a battle with cancer.
A Missouri Senate committee debated legislation Tuesday to designate Jan. 12, Limbaugh’s birthday, as “Rush Limbaugh Day.”
Supporters said Limbaugh was a conservative icon worthy of the honor and opponents said his rhetoric was divisive.
The bill awaits a vote in the Senate General Laws Committee. A similar proposal is pending in the House.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.