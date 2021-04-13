Mo. legislators consider Rush Limbaugh Day

Mo. legislators consider Rush Limbaugh Day
Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, died on Feb. 17. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press | April 13, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 6:48 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are considering setting aside a day each January to honor the late Rush Limbaugh.

The Cape Girardeau native gained national fame before he died in February at age 70 after a battle with cancer.

A Missouri Senate committee debated legislation Tuesday to designate Jan. 12, Limbaugh’s birthday, as “Rush Limbaugh Day.”

Supporters said Limbaugh was a conservative icon worthy of the honor and opponents said his rhetoric was divisive.

The bill awaits a vote in the Senate General Laws Committee. A similar proposal is pending in the House.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.