Miss Albany donates books to area school

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, a South Georgia beauty queen donated books because she says reading is the key to success for the community.
Miss Albany, Jilian Hanna, donated over 300 books to the Alice Coachman School-Based Health Center.
The school is part of Albany Area Primary Health Care. They have advocated for more books to help inspire future readers.
Hanna said the books will mean a lot to the students who come to the center for health and vision care.
“I read on average, three to four hours a night. So, to be able to encourage and instill literacy skills and to provide these books to these children, for me is essential. So many of these kids, they may not have access to these materials at home, but through these clinics, they’re able to get these materials which is so incredibly important, not only for the children and their families but our community as a whole,” said Hanna.
Hanna said promoting reading in schools is her main goal as Miss Albany.
