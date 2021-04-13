Man enters guilty plea in Hahira illegal gun incident

At midnight on April 13, 2020, a Hahira Police Department officer was on patrol when he saw a pickup truck driven by Shivers that didn’t have a license plate or temporary tag on it. The officer did a traffic stop and Shivers did not have car insurance and the vehicle registration was canceled in 2017. The officer saw an open bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey. When the officer asked if anything illegal was in the truck, Shivers said he had a firearm in the passenger side door. Shivers had previously been convicted in the Superior Court of Cook County for five counts of forgery and one count of theft by taking.