Man arrested in rash of Albany burglaries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a rash of Albany burglaries that happened from November 2020 to March 2021, according to the Albany Police Department.
Eric Jones, 45, was charged in connection to the burglaries.
“On April 7, witnesses helped investigators confirm (his) identity from a smash and grab burglary at AJAX in February and one that happened at the Family Dollar in November 2020,” APD said in a release.
Police said Jones was found to be the same suspect in the following incidents:
- Dollar General, 408 S. Slappey Blvd., on November 14, 2020
- 4th Smoke, 1104 N Slappey Blvd., on Jan. 13
- Dollar General, 1515 Radium Springs, on Jan. 16
- Family Dollar, 1000 N Slappey Blvd., on Jan. 28
- AJAX Liquor Store, 1301 E Broad Avenue, on Feb. 8.
- Woodall, 1400 N Jefferson St., on March 24
- Rubos, 1308 Clark Avenue, on March 30.
WALB has reached out to APD about Jones’ specific charges.
