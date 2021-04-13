Lowndes High teacher named STEM Teacher of the Year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The South Georgia Chapter Air Force Association announced Matthew North, who teaches at Lowndes High School, was selected as the South Georgia Chapter STEM Teacher of the Year.
STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.
The competition was among eight school systems in South Georgia. North has gone on to be nominated for the Georgia AFA STEM Teacher of the Year competition.
Those results of the Georgia AFA selection process will be released by early next month.
