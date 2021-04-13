GBI investigating 2 VPD officers for excessive force claims

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman booked into a South Georgia jail with a bruised and bloody face is now at the center of excessive force claims.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is reviewing her arrest and the actions of two Valdosta Police Department officers who took her into custody.
Justice Queen Al-Ameen looked hurt when she was booked into jail over two weeks ago.
Details about her arrest are limited.
WALB learned from her booking report that Al-Ameen faces charges for driving under the influence and obstruction of an officer.
Valdosta Police requested the GBI’s involvement.
Right now, WALB is working to get a copy of Al-Ameen’s arrest report.
WALB asked Valdosta Police Chief Leslie McMahan about the incident. She said she can’t comment until the review is complete.
During WALB’s search for details in this arrest, we uncovered a second claim of excessive force against the Valdosta Police Department that led to a federal lawsuit.
Eddie and Karen Jones claimed Eddie was wrongfully arrested in 2017 and the officer who took him into custody used excessive force.
This March, the court ruled in favor of the department and required the Joneses to pay for court costs.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.