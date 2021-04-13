Dougherty Judicial Building to start opening back up for most staff

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, most of the Dougherty County Judicial Building will open back up for staff to head back to work.
County officials said the first-floor lobby and the third floor will remain closed.
Officials said the following about the reopening:
- Everyone will enter the building through the east entrance on the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office side of the building.
- Staff in the District Attorney’s Office, Municipal Court and Probate Court, can return to work.
- Those that work on the third floor, cannot return to the building.
- County officials said to avoid entering from the lobby or third floor for safety reason.
The county said repairs are still being done.
Water issues temporarily closed the building.
