COVID-19 regulations still apply at government buildings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -As of right now you still have to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all City of Albany buildings and Dougherty County buildings-- even if you’re fully vaccinated.
Some of those buildings include The Central Square Building (Tax and Tag building), Judicial Building, Dougherty County Health Department, Aspire Behavioral Health, Police Department, Civic Center, Albany Utilites, and Fire Stations.
Governor Brian Kemp rolled back some state regulations last week but some local leaders said that’s not impacting Dougherty County and City of Albany regulations at their facilities.
County Administrator Michael McCoy said, “We’ll continue to follow the healthcare professionals and keep our policies in place relative to COVID-19.”
Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington said, “no, a lot of the restrictions from the Governor didn’t directly impact City/County government operations. Most of our restrictions were based on what we did ourselves.”
What if you’re fully vaccinated? Do you still have to follow these guidelines?
“Absolutely, there are no exceptions,” said McCoy.
Commissioner Warbington, Ward 4 Councilman, said ”I think in the foreseeable future, I don’t see any drastic changes whether you’re vaccinated or not.”
County and city leaders said they don’t have a time frame for when some of these regulations might rollback.
As of now, they said they are following the recommendations of health leaders and keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 numbers in our area.
