Albany Utilities speeding up process with bill delay

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re seeing a delay in getting your Albany Utilities bill, it’s on the way.
A few people told WALB they’re still waiting to get their bill in the mail.
On Tuesday, Albany Utilities said they are getting those bills out to customers as quickly as possible.
Albany Utilities officials said some have already been delivered.
Officials also said they’re planning to fix the website issues by the end of this week.
“We have speeded up the process. We have already sent out bills in five cycles in certain areas. The other four are being proofed now and they are getting prepared for billing. So, the process is going along smoothly and we are expecting that everything should come together once we get everything transitioned. With our website, we’re still in the process of reviewing that and making sure everything goes together,” Mary Petty, Albany Utilities administrative services director, said.
They also said to call their office to see if your bill has been sent and is on the way.
For more information, call Albany Utilities at (229)-883-8330.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.