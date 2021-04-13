Albany teen shot Sunday night

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is working to learn more information about a 14-year-old that was shot.
While APD is pinpointing the exact location, the shooting happened on South or North Flintlock Avenue.
It happened before 9 p.m. on Monday.
Police said the 14-year-old was walking with another teenager when they were shot.
Officers said the teens did not see who shot at them.
APD said the two were able to walk back to their home before going to the hospital.
WALB is working to find out how the teen that was shot is doing, where they were shot and more details about the incident.
