Albany Tech to host virtual Facebook event for design, media program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College will host a virtual event to show what’s new with one of its programs.
The college will do a virtual Facebook presentation for its Design and Media Production program.
The college recently added a new film and video course to that curriculum.
The presentation will be put on by faculty and staff.
It will also highlight expected outcomes for graduates.
The program will allow students to specialize in graphics, photography or video.
Instructor Joe Bellacomo said that this will help prepare kids for future careers.
“What we do is try and teach the kids the basics to give them a foundation that they can then develop on their own and be self-motivated to pursue the most specialties that they feel most comfortable with. Again, we set the base for graphic design, photography and now video production.”
The presentation is set for 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the Center of Excellence in the Information Building in room 128.
For more information, call (229)-430-3500.
