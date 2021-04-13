Albany State University waives fees for military students

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) said it’s making it easier for military members to get college degrees.
The school said it is waiving fees if you’re enlisted.
Alex Bynum, the ASU director of military and adult education, said the school is working to build its relationship with the Marine Corps Logistics Base. While doing so, they discovered a specific area of need.
“And so, as we were looking at the different things that we could help the logistics base with, one of the things that came up was students who had not served enough time to qualify for federal education benefits. So, we looked at our existing policies and said this is something we can help out with, so now we are able to waive these fees,” explained Bynum.
Bynum said this will directly impact the number of degrees going into military students’ hands.
“Any financial barrier that you can remove from a student will help with matriculation. This is something we can do for currently serving students so they can get the credits they need now, especially while they’re right here in Albany,” said Bynum.
Bynum told WALB News 10 that ASU is actively trying to better military students’ experience at the school and beyond.
“And this is one step to further that. That currently, active students can have as many opportunities as possible to further their academic career and help them both academically and in the civilian world,” said Bynum.
Military spouses and dependents do not qualify for this particular waiver.
