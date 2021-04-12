Westover High senior wins $180K naval scholarship

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A student at Westover High School won a $180,000 dollars in a naval ROTC scholarship.
Je’Benjamin Morgan is a senior in high school. He said he became interested in the ROTC program because he wanted to eventually join the military.
“The military environment helps me get on with my career. It gives me a little taste of what I’ll have in the future,” Morgan said.
United States Marine Core Recruiter Sgt. Adame Clayton said this scholarship allows students to go to a college of their choice.
“The percentages are very high for applicants. Actually, 34% of those who apply for the scholarship who deemed qualified will win,” said Clayton.
He said it’s a national scholarship, so students compete with people all over the U.S.
“They have applicants all across the United States, east coast, west coast. There’s a board that sits down, looks at the qualifications across the board and they pick the best and the brightest from the United States,” said Clayton.
Morgan said he was excited when he learned he got the scholarship.
“I didn’t get it the first time and it was just great to hear that I got it. That I competed with the nation and I was selected for something like this,” said Morgan.
Clayton said he was proud.
“He’s incentivized himself to take care of what he needed to take care of to get this scholarship. He definitely deserves it. I couldn’t think of anyone else who deserves it more in the area,” said Clayton.
Clayton said this kind of scholarship allows men and women in the Albany area to get their school paid for.
“Ultimately, what the goal of college is, is to complete college and get a job, a career at the end of their term. In school, they get a commission at graduation and directly have a job for the next four years,” said Clayton.
Morgan gave some word of advice to those who may want to follow in his footsteps.
“Study — that’s the main thing and make sure your GPA is up. Don’t be slacking, make sure you’re in good standards with all your teachers and don’t forget to work out and exercise,” said Morgan.
He said he couldn’t do this on his own.
“I want to shout out my parents who believed in me and prayed for me. And the recruiters who thought this was something I could do, and to my friends and family who supported me as well,” said Morgan.
If you are interested in seeing if you qualify for this scholarship, call (912) 399-6197.
Some qualifications:
- SAT: 1,000
- ASVAB: 74
- ACT: 22
- Physical Fitness Test: 200
