Veterans health system sees positive response for COVID-19 vaccines

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Veterans Health System is vaccinating anyone who served in the military, their caregivers and spouses.
“We’ve had a lot of excitement and interest thus far, giving over 80,000 vaccines to veterans and staff,” said David Waller, deputy chief of staff for VA North Florida and South Georgia Health System.
Waller said they anticipate more interest for vaccines.
“I know there has been some hesitancy with this process, there is some unknown with this vaccine, but I’ll tell you our experience, giving 80,000 doses, we’ve seen very few reactions,” said Waller.
He said the benefits outweigh the risks.
The Save Lives Act, which passed in March, allows veterans to receive the shot who weren’t eligible before.
Spouses and beneficiaries of veterans are also eligible.
Caregivers working under different VA programs are also eligible.
“It’s important to protect ourselves the best way we can and right now this is the best way to do that,” said Waller.
Waller said they have plenty of vaccines and appointments available.
Some locations accept walk-ins, while others require appointments.
Those eligible can click here for more information and to register for a vaccine. Veterans who are currently enrolled and receive health care from VA can bypass the registration process and call (352_ 548-6000, ext. 103755 to schedule an appointment.
