Quiet and warm early week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As expected the weekend wrapped up on a very quiet and dry note. A cold front finally moved in with much drier air which has cleared the skies. Lows tonight drop into the low 50s for a seasonably cool spring morning.
Thanks to high pressure, early week quiet and dry. Look for tons of sunshine with unseasonably warm mid-upper 80s as clouds gradually return Tuesday. As rain chances return midweek, there will be more clouds than rain with isolated showers and thunderstorms. We’ll watch a developing system in the Gulf for the weekend which could bring widely scattered thunderstorms over the weekend. Late week temperatures drop to and below average. Lows fall into the low to mid 50s while highs hold low to mid 70s.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.