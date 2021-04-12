Quiet and warm early week

Thanks to high pressure, early week quiet and dry. Look for tons of sunshine with unseasonably warm mid-upper 80s as clouds gradually return Tuesday. As rain chances return midweek, there will be more clouds than rain with isolated showers and thunderstorms. We’ll watch a developing system in the Gulf for the weekend which could bring widely scattered thunderstorms over the weekend. Late week temperatures drop to and below average. Lows fall into the low to mid 50s while highs hold low to mid 70s.