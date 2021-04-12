No. 3 Blazers Blast Nine Home Runs in Doubleheader Sweep of West Alabama Sunday; Sweep Series

With two out in the bottom of the first, sophomore Kiley Robb belted her tenth home run of the season to left center as it landed in a bed of a truck and a 2-0 lead. VSU’s 59 home runs to that point marked the tenth-most in school history in home runs in a season already. An infield single for Meadows and two wild pitches moved her to third with one out in the bottom of the second. Meadows stole home for a 3-0 lead as Everson, who drew a walk, went halfway to second and Meadows came home. Robb became the fourth Blazer to hit two home runs in the same game in the series with her 11th home run in the bottom of the third for a 4-0 lead.