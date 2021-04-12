Lily Pad SANE Center seeing all-time low in funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - April is both Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention months and the Lily Pad SANE Center is working to raise money and awareness.
CEO Mary Martinez said they’re at an all-time low for funding.
“All of our fundraisers are being canceled. We can’t do in-person fundraisers right now and we are doing any and everything that we can to raise funding, as well as to raise awareness during this month,” said Martinez.
One of their most well-known events, “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes,” will be virtual for the second time.
“This year will be our 12th year hosting ‘Walk a Mile In Her Shoes.’ It’s our signature fundraiser where men wear red high heels to show victims that they will also walk a mile in their shoes.” said Martinez.
She said anyone can participate by sending a picture of themselves wearing red high heels.
“We’ll post them up on Facebook and then family and friends can vote for their favorite,” said Martinez.
The winner will win a $100 gift card to Austin’s Fire Grill.
Martinez said the fundraiser is a way to raise awareness for victims and survivors. It lets them know people support them.
The center is also partnering with Kendra Scott and Do Good Popcorn for “givebacks.”
“Whenever you go on Kendra Scott’s website and make a purchase and use that give back code, they’re actually giving us a percentage of each of the sales,” said Martinez.
The proceeds of these events will help Lily Pad SANE Center with victim services.
The give back code for Kendra Scott is GIVEBACK-17MF.
