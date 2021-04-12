Lady Jets punch ticket for 5th consecutive NJCAA Division I National Tournament trip

The Lady Jets have qualified for the national tournament eight times since the program started in 2004 – 2005 and have qualified seven times in nine years with Coach Frey. He has put together 20 plus winning seasons in each of his nine seasons at the helm of the Lady Jets. The only two years that the Lady Jets did not qualify for the nationals were in 2012 – 2013 in his first year as a head coach and then again in 2015 – 2016 when they lost the Region XVII tournament. The Lady Jets are 22 – 3 this season and were 13 – 2 in the GCAA.