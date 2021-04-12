Guilliams Wins 400th Game at VSU as Blazer Baseball Rolls Past Tigers Off Walk-Off Walk and 26 Total Runs

The Blazers stayed in control, now up six after the first two innings. VSU kept on rolling in the third which started with a Stephens double followed by a Jakob Sessa single. Harper was hit by a pitch to jack the bases which allowed Rowdon to smack a single through the left side, driving in two more runners. The Blazers remained in the driver’s seat as it now held an eight-run lead after three. UWA was able to cut it down to five after it scored a trio of runs in the fifth. VSU came right back with four of its own runs after a bases clearing single from Lewis and a bases loaded hit by pitch to put the Blazers up 12-3 midway through game two.