‘Every call is different’: Going behind the phone line at the Lowndes Co. 911 Center

“We had a baby delivered recently and being a part of that and hearing that first cry and everything, that’s always exciting. And of course, it’s not like it is on television. We don’t always get that ending we would like. Sometimes not everyone goes home at the end of the day but knowing you were part of it and we did everything we could do and that we at least gave that person a fighting chance. I think that’s what’s important to me,” said Weeks.