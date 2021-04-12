Cairo PD looking for armed robbery suspect

April 12, 2021

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Cairo Police Department (CPD) is asking for help finding a wanted man.

Johnny James Obenoskey, 27, is wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

It happened on April 3 at the Hibbett Sports in Cairo.

Police said Obenoskey was last seen driving a tan 2003 Chevy Blazer, with a PPU5200 Georgia tag with a Mitchell County decal.

His last known whereabouts were in the Mitchell County area, according to CPD.

Anyone with any information on Obenoskey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cairo Police Department at (229) 378-3096 or 911.

