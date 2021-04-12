Big warm-up then cooler and wetter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wall to wall sunshine and rather pleasant Monday. Temperatures topped low to mid 80s but with low humidity it has been delightful. Tonight cool 50s give way to warmer upper 80s and a few fair weather clouds Tuesday afternoon.
A cold front heads our way Wednesday bringing rain chances back. Scattered showers and thunderstorms linger into early Thursday. Slightly cooler as highs drop from the 80s into in the 70s while lows hold low to mid 50s. Otherwise more clouds than rain until a weak disturbance moves east with chances of rain over the weekend.
Saturday brings isolated showers and thunderstorms then holding into Sunday. Not all day rain either day nor a weekend washout. Gradual clearing Sunday brings more sunshine early week.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.