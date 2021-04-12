APD investigating several weekend store burglaries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating several burglaries that happened over the past weekend.
Saturday incident:
The first happened on Saturday at a Dollar General in the 2000 block of N Slappey Boulevard.
An employee told police when they got to work shortly before 6 a.m., they saw a man hiding outside of the door to the store. The man then ran down the sidewalk. When police arrived, they noticed the front glass of the door was shattered. The man that ran was caught on surveillance video entering the business and stealing several packs of cigarettes, according to APD.
Sunday incidents:
Three burglaries happened on Sunday, according to APD.
The first happened at American Eagle Convenience Store on Ledo Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Someone delivering a newspaper called police because the front glass to the store was shattered. An employee showed police surveillance footage, which showed two men breaking through the glass by throwing something through it. The men took several items, including cigarettes, T-shirts and earrings, according to APD.
The second happened at Gia Food Mart on N Slappey Boulevard. Police said a man was caught on surveillance throwing a rock through the glass entrance door. The man went inside and stole several single packs of cigarettes.
The third happened at Pace AM/PM Foods in the 400 block of Slappey Boulevard.
Police said a rock was used to shatter the front door to the business and a man took cash and left over $2,000 worth of damages.
APD is looking to identify a man in connection to the Pace AM/PM Foods incident.
Police said the man above has not been connected to the other incidents.
Monday incident:
On Monday, police responded to County Line Food Mart on Philema Road because an alarm was going off at the business.
Police found that the front glass door was shattered. Surveillance video showed a man breaking the glass by throwing a rock through it. The man went inside and took several items, including cash, two cartons of Newport cigarettes and 42 individual packages of Newport cigarettes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
