ADDU busts marijuana grow operation, 1 arrested

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested after the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) busted a marijuana grow operation Friday on Whispering Pines Road, according to a press release WALB received Saturday.
The press release states that a concerned resident flagged down ADDU members and told them people were possibly selling marijuana out of a house in the 1800 block of Whispering Pines Road.
In the release, it says that the lead investigator and members of the unit planned a way to determine if the claim was true and conducted an operation at the residence.
Once at the residence, the release says there were two marijuana plants in plain view on the front porch.
Unit members then made contact with Moses Barret, 29, who then admitted the plants and equipment belonged to him, according to the release.
The press release says that while conducting a protective sweep of the residence, several more plants were located inside of the patio area and another plant was found sitting underneath a heating lamp.
After obtaining and executing a search warrant, the unit seized 17 marijuana plants (in various sizes), six grow lights, $1,360 in cash and 5.3 grams of marijuana in a clear plastic bag.
Barrett was arrested and charged with manufacturing marijuana.
