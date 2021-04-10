Valdosta State Baseball looking to snap recent losing streak

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta State baseball team has had a rough two weeks where they recorded six straight losses, putting them at 14-12 with a month to go in the regular season.
The Blazers are looking to finish the season strong and snap their recent stride of losses. They admit they know they haven’t played to the best of their abilities of late.
They’re back at home this weekend in a three-game series against West Alabama.
And the Blazers are hoping that gets them swinging in the right direction.
Head Coach Greg Guilliams said “You know the last two weekends we haven’t played well, up until thinking I think we did a good job. We just went into a stretch where weren’t consistent. This week is an opportunity for us to work in some areas where we fell short and hopefully get right back at it.”
Shortstop, Ben Rowdon added, “I think just going back, everybody here has been successful in their career at one point so I think just going back to whatever made you successful throughout your career and just getting back to our core values and to the things that we need to do better to win games.”
Blazers open their doubleheader at Tommy Thomas Park Sunday with the first pitch at 1:00 p.m...
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.