ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chance for severe showers and thunderstorms may be over for today, but we still will have a few showers and storms possible into the night. Most areas will just see cloudy skies for the next few hours, but Sunday morning will present us with the next chance for showers and storms as the cold front pushes through the area. Temperatures will be a tad bit cool on Sunday with highs climbing into the upper 70′s across South Georgia. Thankfully, there is no severe weather likely for these showers and thunderstorms. We clear out heading into Sunday night with lows falling near average in the 50′s. The slightly cooler temperatures from the weekend will not last into the new work week. Highs on Monday climb into the middle 80′s under mostly sunny skies. Then Tuesday gets even warmer but only by a degree or two. There will also be a influx of clouds ahead of another chance for rain.