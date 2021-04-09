State WATCH LIVE: Kemp signs new bills into law in SWGA The governor is in Vienna to sign SB 222 and HB 693 into law. By WALB News Team | April 9, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 2:32 PM VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp is in Southwest Georgia Friday afternoon to sign two new bills into law. The governor is in Vienna to sign SB 222 and HB 693 into law. WATCH LIVE: Gov. Brian Kemp signs two new bills into law during stop in SWGAGov. Brian Kemp is signing two new bills into law in Vienna today.Posted by WALB News 10 on Friday, April 9, 2021 Read about SB 222 and HB 693. Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.