Thomas Co. Jail begins inmate COVID-19 vaccinations

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office opened up the vaccination rollout to inmates.
Since the vaccine rollout started, questions regarding when inmates would be eligible has continued to circulate. According to Chief Jailer Lt. Virginia Williams, the health department approached her with the ability to vaccinate inmates a few weeks back.
She said she shared the opportunity with Sheriff Carlton Powell, and he agreed.
“Some of them were overjoyed, but then you always have the doubters. I don’t know if I’m going to do this, because of the rumor mill. But the ones that got it were really glad to get it,” said Lt. Williams.
With most of the Thomas County Jail staff already vaccinated, officials said giving the inmates a shot as well only adds to everyone’s safety.
Lt. Williams said she and Capt. Steve Jones shared as much information with inmates and answered as many questions as they could regarding the vaccine, which resulted in 39 inmates receiving the vaccine.
Williams said the inmates received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and public health organized everything in order to administer the vaccines.
