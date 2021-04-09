Steiner: Phoebe near ‘low point’ for COVID-19 hospitalizations; virus still spreading

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System’s top official said Friday that the hospital system is thankful it’s near the low point for COVID-19 hospitalizations but that the virus is still being spread and transmitted.
“We are thankful that today we are very near our low point for COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic; however, we have had several days recently with multiple hospital admissions,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “That shows the virus is still being transmitted in our communities, and with more contagious variants becoming more prevalent, there is still some danger of a fourth wave of infections.”
Steiner said the “good news” is that the hospital system has the “opportunity and the capability to end this pandemic quickly.”
“According to the latest statistics from the state, only 24% of Dougherty County residents have received a vaccine. Vaccinations are readily available at multiple sites through Phoebe, as well as other healthcare providers, Department of Public Health offices and area pharmacies,” Steiner said. “We hope, as more people get vaccinated, those who have not rolled up their sleeves yet will be convinced of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and will choose to get vaccinated to protect themselves and defeat the virus.”
On Friday, the hospital system released its latest COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 20
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 0
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 2,254
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 255
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 67
- Total vaccines administered – 45,958
