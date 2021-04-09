South Health District: Appointments still available for church site vaccinations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The South Health District (SHD) has been working with Valdosta churches to help vaccinate the community.
Hoping to attract and increase vaccinations for African-Americans.
As of noon on Friday, 177 appointments were made within the five churches.
SHD officials said the turnout has been good, but their goal is to vaccinate more.
They hope to hit their goal of 200 by the end of the day on Friday.
“Don’t be scared, it’s going to help you. If you do not want to do two, the one is the best way to go and that’s what I chose to do,” said Kimberly Hester, a Berrien County resident but works in Valdosta.
Those who got their shot on Friday said the location was convenient and helpful for them.
SHD officials said they hope to do church partnerships with other counties soon.
For those who prefer the single-dose Janssen vaccine, appointments are still available for Saturday.
To schedule an appointment, call (844) 955-1499.
