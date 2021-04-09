Severe storms possible Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A gloomy Friday with periods of heavy rain and a few severe storms. Most have been dry since the earlier downpours however, areas of light rain continue this evening. Overnight brings a brief lull in the activity. Early Saturday a squall line moves east with a threat of strong to severe storms.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day with a Slight Risk for severe weather. Major threats are damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding. Timing from mid-morning through the afternoon.
Storms weaken and rain moves out early evening. Final round of showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning ahead of a cold front. Once it passes we’ll dry us out which brings some afternoon sunshine.
Briefly dry Monday then rain returns for the rest of the week.
Temperatures remain near to above average lows in the low 60s and highs upper 70s low 80s.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.