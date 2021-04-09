No. 4 Valdosta State Softball nearly unstoppable in 2021

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - You could call Valdosta State softball’s 2021 season the Lady Blazers’ revenge tour. After the pandemic ended their season so abruptly the number four ranked team in the nation is roaring back with a vengeance.
VSU heads into this weekend’s three-game home series against West Alabama sporting a 22-3 overall record and an 11 game win streak.
The journey to their incredible start this year has been anything but easy. However, every time this team has been tested this year, they’ve risen to the occasion.
Which is a testament to their never-give-up attitude.
Head Coach Thomas Macera said, “We’ve gotten behind in a few games and they’ve fought back and not everything has really gone their way but they just find ways to win the game. And that’s the biggest thing is finding more way than one and more than one person to get the job done.”
Nikki Pennington, the junior shortstop, added, “I think it has a lot to do with how well we get along together. On the field, off the field, we’re like best friends. We work so hard on and off the field, in the weight room, in class, and then at the field. So it’s good that we are getting payback for everything last year.”
Valdosta State and West Alabama’s series’ begins with a Saturday doubleheader. The first pitch time of 11:00 a.m.. in Winnersville.
The series will wrap up Sunday at 1:00 p.m...
