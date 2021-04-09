Lee Co. road closed after car wreck

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Haley Drive is closed in Lee County and will remain closed for the next 8 to 10 hours after a car accident in the area, according to county officials.
Georgia Power crews are working to restore power to the area.
Only residents of Buck Run Subdivision are to use the road during this time.
Detour signs will be placed at each end of the road directing drivers to Forrester Parkway for access to that end of Lovers Lane.
WALB News 10 will keep you updated when the road reopens.
