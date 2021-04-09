Gov. Kemp visits Tifton to launch ‘Cotton Medical Scrubs Project’

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp came to Tifton Friday to help launch the Georgia Medical Scrubs Project. This project connects farmers and manufacturers to make scrubs for hospitals.
Gov. Kemp said it’s important to keep manufacturing jobs in the state.
Kemp told WALB News 10′s Gabrielle Ware that rural Georgia has a positive impact on the entire state.
“It’s helping Georgia manufacturing, helping producers and it’s also helping frontline heroes in the fight with COVID, and I think that makes it even better in the times that we’re in,” he explained.
Georgia’s Rural Center is a partner in the project. Georgia farmers grow the cotton, the yarn is made in Rabun Gap, and the scrubs will be cut and sewn in Swainsboro.
“You got farmers in Colquitt County, yet you have manufacturers that are as far away as Rabun County which is in the top northeast corner of your state, and manufacturers and farmers everywhere in between,” he said.
Kemp said the pandemic shows the need to keep production close to home.
“We need to do more of that to take our food, take our fiber, to vertically integrate, to have the final product coming out of a facility in the state of Georgia,” he said.
Kemp continued saying the state saw a shortage of personal protection equipment at the peak of the pandemic.
“The supply chain issue is real. And it was real during the pandemic and during the future, we just don’t need to be monopolized by supply chains that are in other counties, specifically in China,” he said.
The project will end with several rural hospitals getting free scrubs.
Those hospitals include:
- Brooks County Hospital
- Burke Medical Center
- Crisp Regional Medical Center
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Emanuel Medical Center
- Irwin County Hospital
- Jeff Davis Hospital
- Jenkins County Medical
- LifeBrite Community Hospital of Early
- Memorial Hospital and Manor
- Mitchell County Hospital
- SGMC Berrien Campus
- Southwell Medical
- Taylor Regional Hospital
