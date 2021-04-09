ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are looking at the chance for showers and thunderstorms as we head into the middle of the day. Some of these showers and some of these showers and thunderstorms could pack a punch. The latest Storm Prediction Center outlook has areas in South Georgia under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. This mainly highlights the chance for flash flooding, gusty winds, hail, and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. However, this will mainly be during the afternoon and evening. The chances for showers and thunderstorms will not stop there. More showers and storms are possible heading into the overnight hours into early Saturday. These storms could pack more of a punch with all modes of severe weather likely during the day. There is a Slight Risk ( 2 out of 5) for severe weather are expected for this day as well This is why the First Alert Weather Team is calling for a First Alert Weather Day for your Saturday. Plan ahead to be prepared for this day as it quickly approaches.