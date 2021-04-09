First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday

By WALB News Team | April 9, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 10:37 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.

Most of the WALB viewing area is under a slight risk for severe storms.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Saturday 4/10/2021 for Severe Storms from midday to the evening. Slight risk includes a 15% chance of Damaging Winds & Large Hail & 2% Chance of a Tornado.

Looking ahead, This Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. Strong to severe storms are likely in the area this day with...

The primary threats are a 15% chance of damaging winds and hail, a 5% chance for flooding, and a 2% tornado chance.

The projected timing of the storms is 11 a.m-6 p.m.

[ What is a First Alert Weather Day? ]

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories
Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories (Source: NWS)

Other weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

