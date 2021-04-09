First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.
Most of the WALB viewing area is under a slight risk for severe storms.
The primary threats are a 15% chance of damaging winds and hail, a 5% chance for flooding, and a 2% tornado chance.
The projected timing of the storms is 11 a.m-6 p.m.
Other weather resources:
- Download the WALB First Alert Weather app: Apple | Android
- Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook
- Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Twitter
- Watch up to date coverage on the Roku app
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.
NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.