Downtown Valdosta’s Makers Market to help small businesses grow

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Makers Market is back in downtown Valdosta.
It’s the first one of the year and it’s back on the courthouse square, taking place on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Expect a lot of vendors, live music and tasty food.
This event helps celebrate the makers, growers and creators in the southern region. Helping them with exposure and building a customer base, all while creating an environment for the community to come and engage.
”We have bakers that have grown their customer base 10-fold because they came to our Makers Market. And you know, maybe one day she’ll open a bakery downtown. And we have spoken to her about that. And maybe there’s a jewelry maker that comes to the market and one of our business owners sees their jewelry and wants to open a line with them at their store,” said Ellen Hill, Valdosta Main Street director.
Ultimately, helping build connections between the small businesses.
The city said everyone is encouraged to mask up and keep distance from those not in your party and to be mindful and enjoy your time.
City officials said they are monitoring the weather and any updates will be posted on the city’s Facebook page.
