Dougherty Judicial Building closure extended

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several areas in the Dougherty County Judicial Building will remain closed for the next two weeks, according to county officials.
Originally, the county announced its temporary closure due to water issues on Sunday.
The following areas in the Judicial Building will remain closed for at least the next two weeks, including weekends:
- The front lobby, entrance, stairwells to lobby
- Probate Court and offices
- Municipal Court and offices. County officials said these did not flood.
- Judge Marshall’s courtroom, #226, and hallway #227, along with offices #227, #227-1, #227-2, #227-3, and the jury room
- Entire third floor. This includes the areas that did not flood.
- D.A’s Offices on the second floor. County officials said these did not flood.
Anyone in other areas is able to access their work areas. Everyone must enter the building on the sheriff’s office side of the building.
Officials said everyone is asked not to enter in the lobby, or any of the other areas which are closed. Do not unzip or move any equipment in the affected areas and to not enter the third floor at all.
Dougherty County Facilities Management said they will continue to reevaluate the building with Serv Pro as they continue the drying and repairs to the building.
Municipal Court and the D.A.’s Office did not flood but are closed due to the need to use space to dry adjoining areas.
