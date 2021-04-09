Albany restaurant owner grateful for relaxed COVID restrictions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany restaurant owner said rolled back COVID-19 restrictions will benefit his business tremendously.
Eggs Up Grill owner, Michael McNeal said he thinks people will be more comfortable dining in his restaurant again.
He said customers will be able to eat a lot closer to each other than compared to the past.
McNeal said COVID impacted his business over the past year.
From being shut down to learning to adapt to new rules to now with people eating more at peace.
He said eating inside rather than takeout makes it a family environment.
”A lot of families like to come in and sit down and have a good hot fresh meal. Whether it be breakfast or lunch, just to be able to get out the house to do something more normal than what we’ve been doing the past year” said McNeal.
McNeal said his employees will wear masks and get screened daily.
He said it’ll be up to customers if they want to wear masks while there.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.