Sylvester to auction off trucks, equipment and more

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester City Manager Autron Hayes said the city’s upcoming surplus auction will be “huge.”
Hayes said you will soon be able to bid on hundreds of vehicles, equipment, technology items and more.
Money made from the auction will go to the general fund budget.
Hayes said it will help buy items like new equipment in the future.
“A whole laundry list of items that the city has used to its maximum lifetime. Some of the items are in working condition, some of them are not. We’re gonna go ahead and put those out that the council approved to surplus those items,” said Hayes.
Hayes said a time, date and location hasn’t been set, but they hope to have it in the coming weeks. He said it will likely be on a Saturday, but those details will be published later.
