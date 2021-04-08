3 SGTC students to compete in skills competition

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford (second from right) is shown above with SGTC Precision Machining and Manufacturing Instructor Chad Brown and his two SkillsUSA Gold Medal Winners Tison Smith and Patrick Hortman. Smith and Hortman will now advance to the SkillsUSA National competitions. (Source: South Georgia Technical College)
By WALB News Team | April 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 3:43 PM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) are headed to compete in the national Skills U.S.A competition.

The program prepares students for careers in trade, technical, and skills service occupations.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford said this is a tremendous honor and he appreciates each student and instructor for going the extra mile to participate in the competitions, locally and at the state level.

Jonathan Camp, Tison Smith, and Patrick Hortman will compete in the competition.

