Several rounds of rain and storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few clouds otherwise mostly sunny with warm 80s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight clouds thicken as lows drop into the upper 50s.
Thursday kicks off a period of unsettled weather which continues into the weekend. A slow moving cold front moves east and stalls. Several disturbances will rise along the front bringing multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Sunday. There’s a Marginal Risk Thursday and Friday and then a Slight Risk Saturday for strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornado are possible each day.
The front finally pushes out Sunday. Highs will range from the mid 70s to low 80s while lows hold in the low 60s.
