Phoebe names DAISY award winner

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Alyssa Hurst, a nurse at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, is Phoebe’s newest DAISY winner.
The award celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses on a daily basis.
Hurst works on the cardiology floor and was nominated for the award by one of her patients.
She’s been working at Phoebe for four-and-a-half years and said not only does she enjoy helping people, but she loves helping them understand their health and learn how to care for themselves.
