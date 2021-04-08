Pedestrian struck and killed on Lee highway

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Officials with the Lee County Sherriff’s Office say that a person was struck and killed by a motor vehicle early Thursday morning in the Southern part of the county.
Chief Deputy Lewis Harris from Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office said someone was hit by a car while walking across the road on US-19 South just after 6:30 a.m.
Harris said the driver stopped the car.
Both Northbound lanes of the highway have been stopped, but the Southbound lanes are open.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
The story is still developing, and WALB has a reporter at the scene to obtain more information.
