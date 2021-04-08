Hurricane debris, dry weather are keeping the Ga. Forestry Commission busy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly three years later, South Georgia is continuing to feel the effects of the damage left behind by Hurricane Michael.
“All the trees that were blown over during Michael, we’ve had wildfires in certain parts of the counties,” said Chief Ranger David Hodges with the Dougherty-Lee Unit of the Georgia Forestry Commission.
Wildfires have been keeping Hodges busy.
“We’re still having to deal with going out there at night on the dozer. You’ve got trees laying everywhere and it’s just a hazard. The fires burn hotter, more fuel on the ground,” explained Hodges.
Over the past few weeks, there have had about five wildfires in Dougherty and Lee counties, and although they are concerned with keeping the fires under control, it seems relief is nowhere in sight.
“I think it’s going to still be a problem for several more years until that stuff kind of rots down and as people do more burning, it’ll clean itself up,” said Hodges.
If you do choose to dispose of debris, piles of leaves or any items on your property through burning them, there are things you must do for safety.
“Call and get a permit, have you some hand tools or a garden hose when you’re yard debris is burning and just be safe. Stay with your fire until it’s out and always check your weather conditions,” said Hodges.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.