First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chance for showers and thunderstorms has risen in the area heading into the end of this work week. Some of these storms could produce some severe weather heading into the weekend. Thursday will remain dry for the start of the day, but heading into the afternoon a few showers and storms will be possible as a frontal system approaches the area. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side today due to the added cloud cover with highs only rising into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. Our could front will hang out to in the central part of the United States for Thursday, but slowly approach South Georgia by Friday. This system is expected to stall out over the region between now and Saturday leading to several chances for severe weather. This is why the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has areas of South Georgia under a marginal risk for severe weather on both Thursday and Friday. There will be a 2% chance for Tornadoes on both of these days along with a 5% chance for both hail and damaging winds.