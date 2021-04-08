COVID-19 antibody treatment seeing success at Phoebe

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A treatment used at Phoebe for COVID-19 patients is seeing success in Dougherty County.
Phoebe has given this treatment to over 200 patients. After getting the treatment, only two were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kathy Hudson said monoclonal antibody is a synthetic antibody to coronavirus.
“We’ve been doing monoclonal antibodies for, I wanna say four months now. We’ve had a lot of people call us back and say they felt so much better within one or two days of receiving treatment,” said Hudson.
She said this treatment has reduced the number of hospitalizations, people needing oxygen and being put on a ventilator.
“You can receive the monoclonal antibody within the first 10 days, and that helps boost your own immune system to fight off the coronavirus,” said Hudson.
Hudson said the process takes about an hour.
“It does require an IV. It takes about an hour, hour in a half to infuse in and then the nurses will watch you for a little while and make sure you’re doing okay,” said Hudson.
To qualify for this treatment, you will fill out a questionnaire.
Some requirements are testing positive for COVID-19, not needing additional oxygen or hospitalization, as well as being within 10 days of your first symptoms.
Hudson said this is why getting tested for COVID-19 is so important if you have some symptoms.
“Many people wait for a week thinking they’re going to get better, thinking it’s a cold and most time is really is a cold but sometimes, it’s covid and those are the ones we really want to be treated to prevent you from getting sicker,” said Hudson.
Hudson said if you qualify, your doctor will refer you to a telehealth session with Phoebe Pulmonary. They will then get you scheduled for treatment.
